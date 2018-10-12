Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI for Kotoko clash


Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI for Kotoko clash

These are the Black Stars men to face Kotoko this evening

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI to face Kotoko play

Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI to face Kotoko

Kwesi Appiah has named Cristian Atsu in his starting XI for Kotoko clash.

Felix Annan who plays club football for the Porcupine Warriors will be in post against his team.

Kwesi Appiah has thrown most of the players who have not had plenty of action with the Black Stars lately and those who yet to justify themselves into the game.

Starting line-up: Annan, Yiadom, Lumor, Jonathan Mensah, Boye, Acquah, Atsu, Sackey, Waris, Mensah, Ampomah

Bench: Ati Zigi, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah and Boakye Yiadom.

Kotoko's line-up:

Danlad Ibrahim, Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Richard Senenu, Kwame Bonsu, Obed Owusu, Jordan Opoku, Songne Yacouba, Kwame Boahene

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete among five to feature in official film for 2018 Olympic Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete among five to feature in official film for 2018 Olympic
National Amputee team threat demo over Government neglect National Amputee team threat demo over Government neglect
Amakwah Mireku describes Hearts as guest house for players Amakwah Mireku describes Hearts as guest house for players
Football: VAR innovator Van Basten to quit FIFA technical post Football VAR innovator Van Basten to quit FIFA technical post
Probable lineup: Black Stars and Kotoko as they face off Probable lineup: Black Stars and Kotoko as they face off
Football: Sprint legend Bolt hits first goals in football bid Football Sprint legend Bolt hits first goals in football bid

Recommended Videos

Video: Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’ Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’
Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach



Top Articles

1 Ghana Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars...bullet
2 English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited because...bullet
3 Today In History Black Stars players don’t respect Gyan – Laryea...bullet
4 Gift Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinhobullet
5 Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debatebullet
6 Probable lineup: Black Stars and Kotoko as they face offbullet
7 In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches without a jobbullet
8 The Bison Michael Essien explains why he has not retired yetbullet
9 La Liga Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not...bullet
10 Football Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
4 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead...bullet

Football

The day Kotoko beat Black Stars 1-0 in Kumasi
Joseph DaGrosa (L) and his American investment fund GACP are set to complete their takeover of Bordeaux by November
Football US fund gets green light to buy Ligue 1 club Bordeaux
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks past the Champions League trophy after defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 final
Football Klopp desperate to end Liverpool trophy drought
Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cup
Today In History Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cup
X
Advertisement