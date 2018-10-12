Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars starting XI for Kotoko clash

news

Kwesi Appiah has named Cristian Atsu in his starting XI for Kotoko clash.

Felix Annan who plays club football for the Porcupine Warriors will be in post against his team.

Kwesi Appiah has thrown most of the players who have not had plenty of action with the Black Stars lately and those who yet to justify themselves into the game.

Starting line-up: Annan, Yiadom, Lumor, Jonathan Mensah, Boye, Acquah, Atsu, Sackey, Waris, Mensah, Ampomah

Bench: Ati Zigi, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah and Boakye Yiadom.

Kotoko's line-up:

Danlad Ibrahim, Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Agyemang Badu, Richard Senenu, Kwame Bonsu, Obed Owusu, Jordan Opoku, Songne Yacouba, Kwame Boahene