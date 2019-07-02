Kwadwo Asamoah who was substituted against Cameroon is conspicuously missing from the starting line-up for Guinea Bissau clash.

READ MORE: Ghana seek victory over Guinea Bissau in final Group F clash

At the centre-back debutant, Joseph Aidoo has been paired with John Boye on his return from suspension.

Kwabena Owusu Another debutant has been handed his first AFCON start for the Black Stars after he impressed when he was brought on against Cameroon last Saturday.

Samuel Owusu who replaced Christian Atsu following the Newcastle winger’s injury has been handed a starting role against the African Wild Dogs.

Richard Ofori will be in post and he will be protected by Joseph Aidoo and John Boye in front of him with Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman operating from the left and the right sides of the lateral defence.

In midfield, Andre Ayew will join Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso.

And in front of them will be an attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Kwabena Owusu and Samuel Owusu.

Starting line-up

Richard Ofori (GK)

Andy Yiadom

Joseph Aidoo

John Boye

Baba Rahman

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Andre Dede Ayew (C)

Kwabena Owusu

Samuel Owusu

Jordan Ayew