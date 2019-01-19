According to Dr Kofi Amoah, committee has inserted the clause in the new contract of the Black Stars trainer revealing that he will be shown the exit door if he fails to win the tournament to be held in Egypt in June.

Appiah's contract with the Black Stars is set to expire in April - two months before Africa's flagship competition is staged in the north African country.

"Per the contract, if Kwesi Appiah doesn't win the AFCON 2019 he is gone. This is stated in his contract," Kofi Amoah said on Friday.

"The president of Ghana is ready to end the 37 years of trophy drought. I believe Coach Kwasi Appiah can win the AFCON with our prayers and support," Amoah added.

Keen on the technical stability of the side, the Normalisation Committee has decided to give coach Appiah an extension that would end at the of the tournament to be held in Egypt.

To ensure that the right decision is taken, the committee has decided to postpone talks for a long term contract until after the Africa Cup of Nations tournament is held.

Ghana has won the African Cup of Nations four times - the last time in 1982.