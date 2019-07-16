The Black Stars won one in four games and exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16, after losing 5-4 on penalties against Tunisia following a one-all draw, which is Ghana’s worst performance in the competition in 13 years.

Kwesi Appiah who was tasked to win the AFCON 2019 or get fired is surprising going to stay on as coach against the wish of many Ghanaian who have called for heads to roll.

The campaign intensified the #dropthatcoach trended for hours the day after the team's exit from the tournament.

The publication claimed ''any decision by the government to abrogate the contract now would not be prudent due to the cost involved.

''The source disclosed further that for now, the head of the Stars technical team and the other major actors in Ghana’s campaign had been asked to submit their reports to enable the GFA to ascertain what actually went wrong.''

Kwesi Appiah returned to the Black Stars as coach in 2017 and despite failing to qualify Ghana for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he was tasked to lead Ghana to the 2019 AFCON triumph, something which has eluded Ghana since 2019.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s contract which was nearing expiration few months to the start of the AFCON was reportedly extended to December 2019.