Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars

The head coach of the four-time African champions speaks on the midfielder's availability to the team after four years.

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah is excited by the return of Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah for national duty after four years in the wilderness.

The 29-year-old, who swapped Italian giants Juventus for the Nerazzurri in July, has not played for the Black Stars since featuring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda in September 2014.

His timeout looks to be a thing of the past now, having been listed in a 21-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on September 8.

"It's good that he's back in the team," Appiah said of the midfielder, as reported by Myjoyonline.

"Kwadwo is a good player. Whenever he is invited he comes and gives out his best.

"I don't know, I wasn't here during Avram Grant's time [between 2015 and 2017 as coach of the Black Stars], so I can't tell Ghanaians whether he invite him or not.

"When I came, I invited him but he pleaded with me that he was injured and said someone has taken his position at Juventus.

"He pleaded with me to give him some time because he was out of position and he was trying to fight to get a position.

"He told me at the end of last season that he will leave Juventus, so when he leaves, automatically he will come. He left and now he is back in the team."

Asamoah's return is good news for the Black Stars who have set sights on winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 36-year drought.

However, to stand a chance, the Black Stars, who currently top qualifying Group F after matchday one, will have to finish the preliminary series among the top two.