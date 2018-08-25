Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars


Black Stars Squad Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah is excited by the return of Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah for national duty after four years in the wilderness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The head coach of the four-time African champions speaks on the midfielder's availability to the team after four years.

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah is excited by the return of Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah for national duty after four years in the wilderness.

The 29-year-old, who swapped Italian giants Juventus for the Nerazzurri in July, has not played for the Black Stars since featuring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda in September 2014.

His timeout looks to be a thing of the past now, having been listed in a 21-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on September 8.

"It's good that he's back in the team," Appiah said of the midfielder, as reported by Myjoyonline.

"Kwadwo is a good player. Whenever he is invited he comes and gives out his best.

"I don't know, I wasn't here during Avram Grant's time [between 2015 and 2017 as coach of the Black Stars], so I can't tell Ghanaians whether he invite him or not.

"When I came, I invited him but he pleaded with me that he was injured and said someone has taken his position at Juventus.

"He pleaded with me to give him some time because he was out of position and he was trying to fight to get a position.

"He told me at the end of last season that he will leave Juventus, so when he leaves, automatically he will come. He left and now he is back in the team."

Asamoah's return is good news for the Black Stars who have set sights on winning next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 36-year drought.

However, to stand a chance, the Black Stars, who currently top qualifying Group F after matchday one, will have to finish the preliminary series among the top two.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Football: Schalke crash at Wolfsburg amid VAR chaos Football Schalke crash at Wolfsburg amid VAR chaos
Football: Man City held by Wolves, Arsenal end Emery's wait for a win Football Man City held by Wolves, Arsenal end Emery's wait for a win
Football: Emery gets first win as Arsenal battle back against West Ham Football Emery gets first win as Arsenal battle back against West Ham
Football: Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up Football Leeds top Championship table as Bolton slip up
Football: Emery denies Ozil rift as ailing Arsenal star misses West Ham clash Football Emery denies Ozil rift as ailing Arsenal star misses West Ham clash

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
9 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet
10 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte scores the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Football Guardiola calm despite Man City stumble against Wolves
Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is set to make his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund
Football Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with a 1-1 draw at Wolves
Football Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola
No single player will be asked to fill Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Real because thje pressure would be too much says Julen Lopetegui
Football Lopetegui says collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals