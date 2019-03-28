Boateng and Sulley Muntari were thrown out of the camp of the Black Stars in Brazil 2014 for an indecent act and they were subsequently handed indefinite suspension form national team football by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A Commission of Inquiry which was set up to investigate Ghana’s poor showing in Brazil recommended that Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng should only be considered for future Black Stars call-ups if they apologise to Ghanaians.

The former Udinese midfielder has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians, but his former AC Milan teammate is yet to show remorse for his actions five years ago.

However, a section of Ghanaians believe he should be recalled to the Black Stars, but Ghana coach Appiah has indicated that the Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry stated clearly that the former Sassuolo attacker should only be recalled to the team if he renders an apology to the nation and he will give him another chance if he acts accordingly.

“This issue has got to do with the white paper of the Dzamefe Commission," he said. “They were asked to apologize to the nation before they can be invited to the national team," Appiah added.

“I have said that he is a good player because when I took over he was playing for Sassuolo.

“I have also said that if he takes the step to apologise I will have the opportunity to invite him.

“Then he can play for all Ghanaians to assess him to see if he can help us or not.

“If this isn’t done earlier and we finish playing all our games before the Afcon then it will be very difficult to give him a call-up,” he told journalists after Ghana’s international firmly with Mauritania."