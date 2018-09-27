Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi could be exonerated by FIFA


Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe is of the believe that Kwesi Nyantakyi could escape FIFA ban after serving the 90-day FIFA ban.

Former GFA chairman Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe feels Kwesi Nyantakyi could be exonerated by FIFA after he is done serving the 90 day ban placed on him by the world football governing body.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned from football for a 90 day period after he was captured in the Anas expose' receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

However, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe who once worked with Nyantakyi as the GFA boss says the latter is likely to go unpunished by FIFA after the 90 day ban

“If we are not careful, eventually FIFA can set him free, mark my words.”

“I am saying that because what has he really done so far, what have we come out with that Kwesi Nyantakyi has done this or that wrongly."

“He was accused by people and his name was mentioned in the Anas video there is no evidence."

“He mentioned certain names and I think those people felt that he has stepped on their toes wrongly but aside that what has he done so far, nothing and I have that strong conviction that it can happen that he will go unpunished," he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat

