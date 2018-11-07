Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kwesi Nyantakyi finally agrees to sell Wa All Stars after FIFA ban

The decision to sell his club follows a lifetime ban handed him by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

  • Published:
play

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has finally agreed to put his club, Wa All Stars, up for sale.

The decision to sell his club follows a lifetime ban handed him by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

READ ALSO: Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars

The former GFA boss is reported to have agreed to sell after he held a crisis meeting with management members of Wa All Stars last week.

Embattled GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Embattled GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

“After a serious discussion, all parties agreed to put the club for sale to enhance the development of the club and future activities,” Wa All Stars’ Kumasi representative, Emmanuel Sannie confirmed in an interview with Silver FM.

Last week, FIFA announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by the world’s football governing body.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

READ ALSO: From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi

Meanwhile, a businessman, Alhaji Toffiq Mohammed, has indicated his readiness to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars.

According to him, he has a strong passion for football and will be able to take the club to the next level should he become its new owner.

“When I came to Ghana, I heard the news that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned by FIFA and for that, I decided to buy his club in order to help me raise and transfer players. Aside from being a businessman who deals in cars in Europe, I also have a strong passion for football,” Mr. Toffiq told Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.

“Initially, I wanted to buy Karela United and I've met the management, reached the apex and they will now come to conclusion as to whether to sell the club to me or not. But for now, I'm interested in the Wa All Stars team. Nyantakyi should name his price and I will buy the club only if I can afford the price.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

My husband paid $100,000 to stop screening of Anas video – Nyantakyi’s wife speaks My husband paid $100,000 to stop screening of Anas video – Nyantakyi’s wife speaks
Football: From World Cup to Suzuki Cup for globe-trotting Eriksson Football From World Cup to Suzuki Cup for globe-trotting Eriksson
Football: Beckham celebrates as Miami voters approve path to stadium Football Beckham celebrates as Miami voters approve path to stadium
Football: In-form Arsenal eyeing Europa League knockout spot Football In-form Arsenal eyeing Europa League knockout spot
Football: Spurs still alive in Champions League, insists Kane Football Spurs still alive in Champions League, insists Kane
Football: Atletico gain sweet revenge by cruising past Dortmund Football Atletico gain sweet revenge by cruising past Dortmund

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyanbullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Starsbullet
5 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
6 Real Madrid agrees ground breaking kit sponsorship deal with...bullet
7 Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeubullet
8 Sports Ministry official allegedly demands sex from...bullet
9 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
10 Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeatbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
7 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
8 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song...bullet
9 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
10 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead...bullet

Football

Used sparingly since being signed in the summer, Malcom scored for Barcelona as they drew 1-1 away to Inter to qualify for the Champions League last 16
Football Barcelona through in Champions League as Liverpool suffer shock loss
Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Barcelona
Football Barcelona through to Champions League last 16 despite Icardi leveller
Thierry Henry is winless in five matches since taking over as Monaco boss
Football More misery for Henry as Monaco crash out of Champions League
Lorenzo Insigne (C) celebrates after levelling for Napoli from the spot in a 1-1 Champions League Group C draw with Paris Saint-Germain.
Football Insigne beats Buffon as Napoli hold PSG
X
Advertisement