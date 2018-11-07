Kwesi Nyantakyi finally agrees to sell Wa All Stars after FIFA ban

news

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has finally agreed to put his club, Wa All Stars, up for sale.

The decision to sell his club follows a lifetime ban handed him by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The former GFA boss is reported to have agreed to sell after he held a crisis meeting with management members of Wa All Stars last week.

“After a serious discussion, all parties agreed to put the club for sale to enhance the development of the club and future activities,” Wa All Stars’ Kumasi representative, Emmanuel Sannie confirmed in an interview with Silver FM.

Last week, FIFA announced that Nyantakyi has been banned from all football related activities for life.

Also, a fine of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on the Wa All Stars owner as part of sanctions handed to him by the world’s football governing body.

The ban stems from an undercover documentary premiered by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas back in June.

In the said exposé, Nyantakyi was captured together with 77 other Ghana football officials and referees accepting ‘cash gifts’ in contradiction to FIFA’s rules.

Meanwhile, a businessman, Alhaji Toffiq Mohammed, has indicated his readiness to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars.

According to him, he has a strong passion for football and will be able to take the club to the next level should he become its new owner.

“When I came to Ghana, I heard the news that Kwesi Nyantakyi has been banned by FIFA and for that, I decided to buy his club in order to help me raise and transfer players. Aside from being a businessman who deals in cars in Europe, I also have a strong passion for football,” Mr. Toffiq told Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.



“Initially, I wanted to buy Karela United and I've met the management, reached the apex and they will now come to conclusion as to whether to sell the club to me or not. But for now, I'm interested in the Wa All Stars team. Nyantakyi should name his price and I will buy the club only if I can afford the price.”