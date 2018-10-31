news

Kwesi Nyantakyi has decided to battle FIFA over the lifetime ban handed him following the ‘Number 12’ investigative piece on football.

Award winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ caught several football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe with the former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the scandal.

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as GFA President, FIFA Executive Council member and as the 1 Vice President of CAF, following a 90 day ban by the world football governing body.

FIFA, handed a life ban to Nyantakyi, in addition to a GHF 500, 000 on Tuesday, after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

Nyantakyi who is not ready to accept the ruling has asked his lawyers to appeal the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)

“I wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the FIFA Ethics Adjudicatory Committee on Tuesday,” the statement reads.

“My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted.

“I will use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee.

“Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name.

“At this moment I am unable to provide any further details as my lawyers are reviewing the facts for appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, Africa and indeed across the globe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of sympathy”.