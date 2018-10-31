Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi head to CAS to appeal lifetime ban

The former GFA boss has instructed his lawyers to appeal against the lifetime ban slapped on the Wa All Stars bankroller.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has decided to battle FIFA over the lifetime ban handed him following the ‘Number 12’ investigative piece on football.

Award winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ caught several football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe with the former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the scandal.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as GFA President, FIFA Executive Council member and as the 1 Vice President of CAF, following a 90 day ban by the world football governing body.

FIFA, handed a life ban to Nyantakyi, in addition to a GHF 500, 000 on Tuesday, after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

Nyantakyi who is not ready to accept the ruling has asked his lawyers to appeal the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

“I wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the FIFA Ethics Adjudicatory Committee on Tuesday,” the statement reads.

“My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted.

“I will use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee.

“Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name.

“At this moment I am unable to provide any further details as my lawyers are reviewing the facts for appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, Africa and indeed across the globe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of sympathy”.

Football

Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA
Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA
Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes
Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes
Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to expand the World Cup to 48 teams at the next edition in Qatar in 2022.
Football 'Why not?' FIFA boss says 48 teams 'feasible' for Qatar World Cup
