READ MORE: Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘breaks the internet’ by posting his wedding pictures

Nyantakyi served as President of the Ghana Football Association from 2005 to 2018 and also rose the serve on the FIFA Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the world football governing body.

Abdul Salam Yakubu

Under his watch, Ghana became the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup and also qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006

Kwesi Nyantakyi was however handed a life-time ban by FIFA after he was caught on camera receiving money suspected to be a bribe in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' exposè that uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

Abdul Salam Yakubu believes despite the sour end of Nyantakyi’s reign he is the finest GFA President of all-time.

"Kwesi Nyantakyi is my best FA president. I had the chance to see Alhaji Jawula, Nana Sam Brew-Butler, Nyaho Tamakloe, and Kwesi Nyantakyi, but I'd say Nyantakyi was the best among them.”

“It was under his guidance when the Black Stars was branded, players respond to national call ups with smiles on their faces, qualified the country to the world cup, won the World Cup with the U 20.”

“It's so unfortunate the end didn't go well for him. At a point, we had wanted him to hand over to George who was his vice. He really prepared George for the post."

"The game-changer has now taken over. I'm hoping he can emulate his predecessor and take our game to a different level" he told Ashaiman TV.