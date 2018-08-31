Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted- Attorney General


Number 12 Ghana Government has no eveidence to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi and co- Attorney General

Kwesi Nyantakyi might not be prosecuted for his involvement in the Anas expose’ due to lack of evidence.

play Ghana Government has no eveidence to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi and co- Attorney General

Members of the Ghana Football Association and match officials who were caught on camera receiving monies in the Anas expose' will not be incriminated due to lack of evidence, according to Attorney General Gloria Akufo.

Multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed Number 12 caught several match officials and football administrators on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe, with erstwhile president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the sacndal.

All football activities came to a halt after Ghana government filled a law suit against the football governing in the country to retrain them from running football.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

However, FIFA instructed government to drop charges against the Ghana Football Association over what he termed as undue influence or risk avoid a ban.

Government rescinded its earlier stance and agreed collaborate with FIFA and CAF in forming a Normalisation Committee to replace the current Executive Committee of the GFA.

Attorney General, Gloria Akufo has indicated that following investigations, there are no evidence to nail Nyantakyi and all other people in the football fraternity for their involvement in the scandal that rocked Ghana football.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward
 

I have not received any docket for prosecution. It would be recalled that when the issues started, the CID started a probe. The probe is still on going and when they forward anything to me, I will look at it,’’ she said on Rainbow Radio in Accra on Thursday.

She explained that until her office is furnished with adequate evidence on the matter “there is nothing she could do” as far as prosecution is concerned.

“You need evidence to proceed to court and at the moment I have not received anything from the investigators,” she insisted.

The Ghanaian has been forced to resign from his roles at CAF and FIFA following the scandalous exposé as he fight to redeem an image which has been bruised beyond measure.

Nyantakyi, who has been GFA president since 2005 and was elected to the FIFA Council in September 2016, was filmed in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

