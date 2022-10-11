'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw last week in Lisbon as the hosts were looking and were yet to be beaten going into tonight's clash.

PSG dominated proceedings in the first period boasting the lion's share of possession.

The hosts thought they should have been given a penalty 17 minutes into the game after Hakimi was brought down in the box.

However, referee Michael Oliver turned down his appeal as he was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

PSG continued to dominate but Galtier's men failed to create any clear-cut chances up until the 38th minute when Benfica defender Antonio Silva was penalized for committing a foul in the box, against Juan Bernat with Michael Oliver awarding the hosts a penalty.

Kylian Mbappe stepped up and placed his spot kick past the Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, becoming becomes PSG’s all-time top goal-scorer in the Champions League with 31 goals.

Mbappe again came close to finding the back of the net in stoppage time, but his effort was easily dealt with by Vlachodimos as that proved to be the final action in the first 45 minutes with the hosts holding a slender advantage at the break.

The second half resumed with the hosts hoping hold on to their lead this time around and double their advantage.

But lightning struck twice as the visitors were awarded a penalty after a VAR check in the 60th minute due to a reckless challenge from Marco Verratti.

Joao Mario stepped up and slotted past Gianluigi Donnarumma to level matters at the Parc de Princes with just under 30 minutes to go.

PSG search desperately for the winner despite their dominance on the ball, and they though they had found it in the 86th minute after Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net, only for the Frenchman to see his effort disallowed for offside.

At the end it finished at the Parc de Princes 1-1 with both teams having to share the spoils once more with Christophe Galtier's side extedning their winless run to three games in all competitions.

