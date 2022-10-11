Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

The news comes just five months after Mbappe signed a bumper new contract with PSG, with sources saying the 23-year-old feels at odds with the club's direction on and off the pitch.

Sources claim Mbappe thinks promises made by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as coach Christophe Galtier have not been honoured.

Reports also say that one of the promises was that Mbappe would play with a No. 9 next to him in attack who could play as a pivot, but this has not happened with the Parisians instead opting the loan out Mauro Icardi - the only proven no.9 in the team this summer.

Twitter

Icardi had fallen down the pecking order in Paris and has failed to seal a starting spot since his arrival at the club in 2019.

Mbappe voiced his concerns over his role in September after France beat Austria in the UEFA Nations League, saying he was having more fun playing for the national team because he had more freedom than at PSG.

And Galtier appeared to acknowledge there were issues with Mbappe in a news conference on Monday.

"I am trying to reassure him by finding different options,"

"I don't know what the club told him before I arrived in the summer but we are very sensitive as to how he feels and what he says because he is a very important player for the team." Galtier said as per ESPN.

IMAGO / News Images

The 23-year-old French superstar also recently, came under scrutiny for a controversial post on his Instagram story following PSG's draw with Reims over the weekend in Ligue 1.

Social Media Reactions

Following the news of the spectacular turn of events at the Parc de Princes, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.