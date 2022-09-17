Reactions as LewanGOALski helps Barcelona crush Elche after ghosting against Bayern

The Catalan giants were humbled in Germany in mid-week, having dominated the first half of proceedings. Xavi's men conceded two goals in the second half and failed to find a response despite their constant knocking as they dropped points for the first time in the Champions league campaign this season.

However, Saturday's encounter was a different story as the Blaugrana cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Elche.

Xavi fielded a much-changed side to the side that faced Bayern in mid-week and his rotation paid off in the first half.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after Gonzalu Verdu saw a straight red in the 14th minute.

The hosts capitalized on the advantage 20 minutes later with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring and giving Barcelona the lead as expected.

7 minutes later, Barca made it two after Alejandro Balde bagged a brace of assists, by finding Memphis Depay who dispatched clinically with the Dutchman opening his account for the season.

The Catalans thought they had extended their lead even further after Pedri looked to have scored on the stroke of half-time before VAR had his goal ruled out with the hosts going into the break in the driving seat.

The second half resumed as Barca continued from when they stopped in the first period.

Lewandowski, the usual suspect again, bagging his brace and scoring just three minutes into the restart to give Barca a 3-0 lead.

Elche could not find a response to any of Barca's goals as they were thoroughly outclassed in what never really looked like a contest.

Lewandowski was close to finally recording his second hat-trick as a Barcelona player but couldn't get the chance to after he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Ferran Torres.

Social Media Reactions

Following the win over Elche on Saturday, fans have taken to social media to hail Robert Lewandowski who seemed to have settled in nicely with the Barcelona team since his arrival, scoring 8 goals in 6 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga this season.

The 34-year-old Polish striker could have gotten a hat-trick on the afternoon if he had been more clinical earlier in the game but ultimately missed out on the last 20 minutes of the game after Xavi decided to give him an early rest against Barca's midweek clash when they face Inter in the Champions League third round of games in the group stage.