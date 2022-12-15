There will be more players from La Liga representing their countries in the final of the 2022 World Cup than from any other league in the world.
QATAR 2022: La Liga powers World Cup final with the most representatives
A total of 16 players from the league will be in the final, with 10 players from Argentina and six players from France plying their trade in the Spanish top flight.
The English Premier League will be the second-most-represented league with 10 players between the final teams, and France's Ligue 1 comes in third with eight players.
Atletico Madrid are the club side with the most representatives with four players across both Argentina (3) and France (1) and are certain that they will be welcoming a World Cup winner to the team after the break is over no matter what Sunday's results are.
La Liga players in the Argentine national team
Argentina have a total of 10 players currently representing La Liga teams including Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa, and Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid; Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna, and Papu Gomez from Sevilla; Juan Foyth and Gerónimo Rulli from Villarreal; Germán Pezzella and Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis.
La Liga players in the French National Team
Six players from France are currently playing for La Liga teams, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Karim Benzema, and Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid; Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona; as well as Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.
In addition to this, both teams also have former La Liga players on their rosters, such as ex-Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, ex-Real Madrid players Raphael Varane and Angel Di Maria, and also ex-Atletico Madrid players Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez.
