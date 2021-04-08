Lack of 'killer instinct' leaves Bayern facing Champions League exit

Bayern clawed their way back to 2-2 with headed goals by Lewandowski's under-study Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mueller, but Mbappe's superb shot midway through the second-half sealed PSG's win.

"We've made our bed, now we have to lie in it and chase down the deficit," Mueller added with Bayern needing at least two goals in Paris.

'Nothing is won yet'

The holders must do so without Lewandowski, who is sidelined by a knee injury and says he will not be ready for the return leg.

"It's too early," the Poland striker said, "I'm doing everything to get back on the pitch, but only if I feel really good and sure about my health.".