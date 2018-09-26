Lampard leads Derby County to sink Mourinho's Man United

news

Derby County overwhelmed Manchester United as they edged them out 8-7 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 in the round three of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

After 15 successful penalties, Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson saved Phil Jones' effort low to his left to secure a famous victory for Frank Lampard's side.

In an incident-packed tie, United took the lead through Juan Mata's first goal in nine months before Harry Wilson - on loan from Liverpool - equalised with a brilliant dipping free-kick from 30 yards.

United keeper Sergio Romero, making his first appearance of the season, was sent off for handball before Jack Marriott's header put Derby 2-1 ahead.

The hosts needed a 95th-minute header from substitute Marouane. Fellaini to send the match to penalties.

Lampard, who played under United boss Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, celebrated with his players on the pitch in front of 3,000 travelling fans after knocking the five-time winners out.