RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lamptey scores for Brighton to knock Arsenal out of the EFL Cup while Partey watches from the bench

Tunde Young

Tariq Lamptey got the better of Thomas Partey in a Ghanaian affair as Brighton came back from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1

Tariq Lamptey scored for Brighton while Thomas partey remained on the bench
Tariq Lamptey scored for Brighton while Thomas partey remained on the bench

Arsenal crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing 3-1 at home to Brighton after manager Mikel Arteta made several changes to the squad.

Recommended articles

One of the key Arsenal personnel who was rested for this one was Ghanaian international Thomas Partey who watched from the bench as his compatriot Tariq Lamptey impact the game for Brighton.

Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiah, the English striker of Ghanaian descent who is still eligible to represent the Black Stars.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal Twitter

Nketiah benefited from a dazzling solo run by Reiss Nelson to score the opening goal in the 20th minute was his 11th in 12 EFL Cup games.

Brighton snapped back just seven minutes later through another English striker of Ghanaian descent Danny Welbeck who converted a penalty after being fouled by debutant goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Danny Welbeck levelled from the spot against his former club
Danny Welbeck levelled from the spot against his former club Imago

The visitors then took the lead in the second half through Kaoru Mitoma, as the Japanese winger finished off a slick counter-attack.

Ghanaian fullback Tariq Lamptey would end the match as a contest after 71 minutes when he slotted the ball home from a tight angle.

Tariq Lamptey rounded off the scoring for Brighton against Arsenal
Tariq Lamptey rounded off the scoring for Brighton against Arsenal Imago

The result means Brighton advance to the next round while Arsenal crashed out and suffered defeat in their last home game before the World Cup.

The Gunners still have one more game before football pauses for the World Cup as Arsenal visit Wolves this weekend.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Tariq Lamptey scored for Brighton while Thomas partey remained on the bench

    Lamptey scores for Brighton to knock Arsenal out of the EFL Cup while Partey watches from the bench

  • Bayelsa Queens lose 1-0 to Morocco's AS FAR Women

    Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final

  • Chelsea were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night

    'Koulibaly is a fraud' - Reactions as 'wasteful' Chelsea kicked out by Manchester City

Trending

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement