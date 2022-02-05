RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Laryea Kingston: Ex-Ghana winger acquires UEFA B coaching license

Authors:

Kwaku Quansah

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has officially acquired a UEFA B coaching license.

Laryea Kingston: Ex-Ghana winger acquires UEFA B coaching license
Laryea Kingston: Ex-Ghana winger acquires UEFA B coaching license

The 41-year-old former winger took to Instagram to announce the good news to his over 7,500 followers on the microblogging site.

Recommended articles

Laryea started his coaching badges when he hung his boots and is currently a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy.

He also managed the U-19 team of Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian two years ago before returning to Ghana.

In an Instagram post, the ex-Hearts of Oak star expressed his delight after obtaining a UEFA B coaching license.

“Great to move a step, eyes on the UEFA A License now,” he wrote while sharing a photo of his certificate.

Meanwhile, Laryea was congratulated by former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and other friends on social media.

Authors:

Kwaku Quansah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Insults don’t bother us, the name Ayew will reign forever in football’ – Rahim Ayew

The Ayew family

‘I nearly died, God told me to end match to save my life’ – Referee explains AFCON blunder

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe

‘Incoming’ Ghana coach Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father in Accra

Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS