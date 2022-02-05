The 41-year-old former winger took to Instagram to announce the good news to his over 7,500 followers on the microblogging site.
Laryea Kingston: Ex-Ghana winger acquires UEFA B coaching license
Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has officially acquired a UEFA B coaching license.
Laryea started his coaching badges when he hung his boots and is currently a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy.
He also managed the U-19 team of Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian two years ago before returning to Ghana.
In an Instagram post, the ex-Hearts of Oak star expressed his delight after obtaining a UEFA B coaching license.
“Great to move a step, eyes on the UEFA A License now,” he wrote while sharing a photo of his certificate.
Meanwhile, Laryea was congratulated by former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and other friends on social media.
