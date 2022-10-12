‘I never played in World Cup but I’ll be there as coach one day’ – Laryea Kingston

The winger was, however, not part of Ghana’s squad when the Black Stars featured at their maiden World Cup tournament in 2006.

He was again controversially dropped from Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2010 World Cup despite heavily featuring in the qualifiers.

This closed the door to his dreams of playing at the World Cup and he retired without actualising that dream.

Laryea has since taken to management since retiring from football, having acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February.

And the 41-year-old believes he will one day coach a team at the World Cup, insisting he is ready for such a challenge.

“I know I did not go to the World Cup as a player, but I believe deep in my heart that I will be in the World Cup as a coach one day,” he said on Radio Gold.

“I have educated myself well, I have my [coaching] style and I believe if I preach my style to my squad, Ghanaians will see something different.”

Laryea added: “I’m the type of coach that when I’m coaching, I like people to know that this is Laryea’s team playing, some kind of identity that people will see.

“So that’s the project I’m working on and I know it’s not going to be easy, there is going to be a lot of challenges and with the help of everyone around me, the support and everything, I think that we can all achieve something together.”