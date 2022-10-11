It still hurts that I never played in a World Cup – Laryea Kingston

Laryea was, however, not part of Ghana’s squad when the Black Stars featured at their maiden World Cup in 2006 due to a red card he received in the AFCON earlier that year.

He was again controversially dropped from Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2010 World Cup despite heavily featuring in the qualifiers.

This closed the door to the winger’s dreams of playing at the World Cup and he retired without actualising that dream.

Speaking to Accra-based Radio Gold, Laryea admitted that it still hurts that he never featured at the World Cup.

“Not going to the World Cup, 2006, 2010 for me is still a tough moment me when I think about it or when I start talking about it,” he said.

“Because in 2006, I played every game, every qualifier, every friendly game, every game throughout the 2006 qualification, I was part of it but I couldn’t make it.

“In 2010, it was the same, I played every single game so last game to go to the World Cup, I was asked to go home.”

Meanwhile, the former Heart of Midlothian winger has taken to management since retiring from football and currently works as a juvenile coach.