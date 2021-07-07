Stephen Appiah one of the best I’ve played with, he makes football easy – Laryea Kingston

According to him, the former Juventus star was so good that he made football look easy for his teammates.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has described Stephen Appiah as one of the “best technical players” he has played with.
According to him, the former Juventus star was so good that he made football look easy for his teammates.
Kingston said this while on punditry duty on Joy Prime, where he’s a regular panelist for the ongoing Euro 2020.
“Tornado [Stephen Appiah] is someone I grew up with. For me, he is one of the best technical players that I have played with,” he said.
“It is not because he is in the studio with me, but I have so much respect for him as a player.
“I feel honoured to have played with him. His technical ability, you cannot take it away from him. These are the guys that when you are playing with, they make the game easy for you.”
Appiah is regarded by many fans and pundits as one of the best players to have ever captained the Ghana national team.
He was the first skipper to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification, achieving that feat in 2006.
The 40-year-old’s career with the national team lasted over a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks.
Appiah won the 1995 U-17 World Cup with the Black Starlets, played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and two World Cups.
He was recently praised by current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who described him as a born leader.
The 31-year-old said Appiah was a charismatic leader when he captained the Black Stars, insisting he learned a lot from him.
“I think he is someone who had the charisma, the love of Ghana and was also marvelous on the field. This allowed him to control everything that was happening in the squad,” Ayew told Joy FM.
“The first time I came into the Black Stars he was the leader and I really watched him and took a lot from him because he had that thing [leadership qualities] he did not learn, it’s a gift by God. That’s why he was able to achieve all that he achieved.”
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh