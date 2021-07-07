RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Stephen Appiah one of the best I’ve played with, he makes football easy – Laryea Kingston

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has described Stephen Appiah as one of the “best technical players” he has played with.

Laryea Kingston says Stephen Appiah is one of the best he's played with
Laryea Kingston says Stephen Appiah is one of the best he's played with

According to him, the former Juventus star was so good that he made football look easy for his teammates.

Recommended articles

Kingston said this while on punditry duty on Joy Prime, where he’s a regular panelist for the ongoing Euro 2020.

Laryea Kingston
Laryea Kingston ece-auto-gen

“Tornado [Stephen Appiah] is someone I grew up with. For me, he is one of the best technical players that I have played with,” he said.

“It is not because he is in the studio with me, but I have so much respect for him as a player.

“I feel honoured to have played with him. His technical ability, you cannot take it away from him. These are the guys that when you are playing with, they make the game easy for you.”

Appiah is regarded by many fans and pundits as one of the best players to have ever captained the Ghana national team.

Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Pulse Ghana

He was the first skipper to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification, achieving that feat in 2006.

The 40-year-old’s career with the national team lasted over a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks.

Appiah won the 1995 U-17 World Cup with the Black Starlets, played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and two World Cups.

He was recently praised by current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who described him as a born leader.

Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor Dancing Telemo at Stephen Appiah's Testimonial Match

The 31-year-old said Appiah was a charismatic leader when he captained the Black Stars, insisting he learned a lot from him.

“I think he is someone who had the charisma, the love of Ghana and was also marvelous on the field. This allowed him to control everything that was happening in the squad,” Ayew told Joy FM.

“The first time I came into the Black Stars he was the leader and I really watched him and took a lot from him because he had that thing [leadership qualities] he did not learn, it’s a gift by God. That’s why he was able to achieve all that he achieved.”

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

‘I have to meet him’ – Gyan touched after ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ man names him as his favourite player

‘I have to meet him’ – Gyan touched after ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ man names him as his favourite player

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss