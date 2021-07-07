Stephen Appiah one of the best I’ve played with, he makes football easy – Laryea Kingston

Kingston said this while on punditry duty on Joy Prime, where he’s a regular panelist for the ongoing Euro 2020.

“Tornado [Stephen Appiah] is someone I grew up with. For me, he is one of the best technical players that I have played with,” he said.

“It is not because he is in the studio with me, but I have so much respect for him as a player.

“I feel honoured to have played with him. His technical ability, you cannot take it away from him. These are the guys that when you are playing with, they make the game easy for you.”

Appiah is regarded by many fans and pundits as one of the best players to have ever captained the Ghana national team.

Pulse Ghana

He was the first skipper to lead the Black Stars to World Cup qualification, achieving that feat in 2006.

The 40-year-old’s career with the national team lasted over a decade and a half, having risen through the ranks.

Appiah won the 1995 U-17 World Cup with the Black Starlets, played in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and two World Cups.

He was recently praised by current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who described him as a born leader.

The 31-year-old said Appiah was a charismatic leader when he captained the Black Stars, insisting he learned a lot from him.

“I think he is someone who had the charisma, the love of Ghana and was also marvelous on the field. This allowed him to control everything that was happening in the squad,” Ayew told Joy FM.