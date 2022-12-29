Ati-Zigi was nominated alongside Cedric Itten (BSC Young Boys), David Douline (Servette FC), Koro Kone (Yverdon Sport FC) and Valon Fazliu of (FC Aarau).
Lawrence Ati Zigi adjudged best player in the Swiss League
Black Stars and St. Gallen goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi has been named as the best player for the first round in the Switzerland League.
In 14 games played this season, Ati-Zigi has made 58 saves, a record which is only bettered by Marius Muller of Luzern.
He was declared the winner after receiving the highest number of votes to emerge the best player in the league.
Ati Zigi was impressive for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At the World Cup, Ati Zigi kept all of Ghana’s three matches as the Black Stars exited the group phase.
His team, St Gallen currently sit third on the Swiss league table with 24 points from 16 matches played so far.
