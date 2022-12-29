Lawrence Ati Zigi adjudged best player in the Swiss League

In 14 games played this season, Ati-Zigi has made 58 saves, a record which is only bettered by Marius Muller of Luzern.

He was declared the winner after receiving the highest number of votes to emerge the best player in the league.

Ati Zigi was impressive for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At the World Cup, Ati Zigi kept all of Ghana’s three matches as the Black Stars exited the group phase.

Ati Zigi Pulse Ghana