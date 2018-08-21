'Leaked' Black Stars squad is fake - Kwesi Appiah

news

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has debunked reports that he has released an official 23-man squad for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Kenya on September 8.

Reports went rife last week that Appiah had named his squad for the qualifier with Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah making a return to the national team set-up after he agreed to return to the team after his four years absence while the Ayew brothers and Captain Asamoah Gyan have been dropped from the Black Stars team for the match to be played in Nairobi.

The supposed leaked squad list also showed that coach Kwesi Appiah had named three debutantes Obeng Reagan, Joseph Aidoo and Ernest Ohemeng for the match and for the first time in many years the Coach did not include a locally based player in the list due to the halt of all football activities in the country.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb TV, coach Kwesi Appiah debunked the assertion of the leaked Black Stars squad.

"The thing is I don't know who brought the list out, we've not brought our list out, hopefully by tomorrow or Wednesday the list will be out. But as to who brought the list out I don't know," Kwesi Appiah told Ghanaweb TV on Monday during the launch of the J.A. Kufuor Foundation Cup.

Ghana remains top of the table in Group F of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers after defeating Ethiopia 5-0 in June at the Baba Yara Stadium.