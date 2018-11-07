Leaked: Kwesi Appiah recalls Ayew brothers, Richmond Boakye Yiadom axed

news

Kwesi Appiah has recalled Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars while Richmond Boakye Yiadom has been axed according to a leaked squad for Ghana's clash against Ethiopia.

Daniel Amartey and Raphael Dwamena were not included in the list due to injuries sustained by the duo at club level.

Meanwhile Kassim Nuhu, who was sidelined by injury for sometime now has returned to the team for Ghana's clash against Ethiopia, after recovering according to the leaked squad.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

On fire Solomon Asante, who plays for Phoenix Rising in the United States and Majeed Ashimeru, who has been making the headlines week in week out in the Swiss league have both been invited to the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, the skipper of the Black Stars has been handed a call-up again, after he earned invitation for the first time in 2018 for Ghana's aborted 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

READ MORE: I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyan

Ghana will take on Ethiopia on November 18, 2018 at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

The 2019 AFCON, with its new 24-team format, will be held from June 15 to July 13 in Cameroon.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) and Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal), Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France) Kassim Nuhu ( Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Majeed Ashimeru, (St Gallen Switzerland), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid)

Forward: Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)