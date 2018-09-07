Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Learn to beat the world's best, Southgate challenges England


Football Learn to beat the world's best, Southgate challenges England

England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged his young squad to build on their World Cup success by beginning to beat the world's top nations, starting with their first ever Nations League tie at home to Spain on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beat the best: England manager Gareth Southgate wants his side to take the next step after reaching the World Cup semi-finals play

Beat the best: England manager Gareth Southgate wants his side to take the next step after reaching the World Cup semi-finals

(AFP)

England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged his young squad to build on their World Cup success by beginning to beat the world's top nations, starting with their first ever Nations League tie at home to Spain on Saturday.

Southgate's men reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years in Russia to spark wild excitement back in England.

However, critics pointed to a soft route to the last four thanks to victories over the lesser lights of Tunisia, Panama and Sweden, and a penalty shootout win over Colombia in the last 16.

England's ability to beat the very best nations was exposed in losing twice to Belgium, in the group stages and third-place playoff, and semi-final defeat to Croatia.

In Southgate's two years in charge, the Three Lions have also failed to beat Germany, Brazil, Italy and Spain in friendly matches.

"We want to test ourselves against the very best," said Southgate on Friday. "The last 18 months we chose to play Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy so we weren't hiding from those fixtures."

Having surpassed expectations at the World Cup, the target for Southgate is to at least be back in the last four at Euro 2020 with the semi-finals and final to take place on home soil at Wembley.

England will face Spain and Croatia home and away over the next two months with the winners of their three-team group progressing to the Nations League semi-finals.

And Southgate believes the best preparation for the Euros would be to win the first edition of the tournament.

"If you look back through history, England's competitive record (of winning) against top teams is non-existent," he added.

"Ideally over the next two years we'd like to go into the European Championships with a record of beating the top teams. To do that we've got to improve in every area."

Kane can improve

Golden boy: Harry Kane will be presented with the World Cup Golden Boot on Saturday play

Golden boy: Harry Kane will be presented with the World Cup Golden Boot on Saturday

(AFP)

A full house of 90,000 at Wembley will welcome England home in their first fixture since the World Cup as further proof that their exploits in the summer captured the hearts of a nation.

There will also be an extra air of celebration before kick-off as captain Harry Kane finally gets his hands on the Golden Boot for being the top scorer at the tournament.

Kane confirmed his status as one of the world's best players in Russia, but, having failed to score from open play in the knockout stages, also believes that at 24 he still has plenty of room for improvement.

"I think I could have done better at the World Cup if I'm perfectly honest," admitted Kane, who will wear special golden boots to mark his achievement on Saturday.

"It was great, I scored some good goals and important goals but there was stuff I could have done better as well. Certain finishes I could have done better, certain movements. It's all part of a learning curve.

"To win the Golden Boot at the World Cup and feel like I could have done better is exciting.

"There's a lot of improvement there and I'm at a high level already."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars probable line-up against Kenya 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenya
Super 2: 7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail Super 2 7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
Real Madrid Connection: Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award
Football: Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad Football Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad
Football: Sane pulls out of Germany squad 'for private reasons' Football Sane pulls out of Germany squad 'for private reasons'
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
4 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
5 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
6 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s...bullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Paulo Henrique Ganso is hoping to relaunch his career at Amiens after moving to France on loan
Football Former Brazil starlet Ganso aiming to relaunch career at modest Amiens
Napoli's French defender Faouzi Ghoulam is fit to return after 10 lost months
Football Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff
Clarence Seedorf is in the spotlight after being appointed coach of Cameroon, who will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year
Football Cameroon gambling on Seedorf amid African coaching changes
Harry Kane will wear gold boots in England's clash against Spain
Football Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots
X
Advertisement