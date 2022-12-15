ADVERTISEMENT
Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

Ayoola Kelechi

With the ex-Barcelona defender struggling to find his feet in England, Leeds could look to Torino's Aina to take his place

Torino's Ola Aina is a target for Leeds to replace Junior Firpo

Nigerian wingback Ola Aina is a top target for many clubs, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, and one of his major suitors is Leeds United, who are looking for a permanent improvement for their left-back/left wingback position.

Currently, Leeds are managing centre-back Pascal Struijk as a left-back, despite having paid Barcelona £13.5m in the summer of 2021 for Junior Firpo

A string of injuries and poor form have seen Firpo relegated to the bench despite being the only natural left-back at the club, and to most fans and pundits, it is clear that he has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Aina, on the other hand, has Premier League experience, having played for Fulham on loan from Torino in the 2020/21 season.

Despite Fulham's relegation that season, Aina was impressive, even winning the Premier League goal of the month award in November 2020.

His performances give Leeds the impression that he could finally be a permanent solution to their left-back problems, and a possible free transfer would also sweeten the deal.

