The details of the debts were contained in a document titled “GFA Legacy Debts”, which was presented to club administrators during a recent Executive Council meeting.

Divided into cedis and dollar components, the legacy debt in the dollar currency is at $470,700.00 while that of Cedis is GHS 10,079,440.00.

The Kurt Okraku-led GFA is said to have inherited a chunk of the debts from the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

Manuscript on GFA's inherited debts

Pulse Sports brings you a list of 10 persons or companies that are currently owed by the GFA:

1.Kwesi Appiah (Former Black Stars coach) – $180,000

2. Kizito Beyuo (Arbitrator of the GFA and GLO impasse) - $35,000

3. Henqook (sold a TV to the FA) – GHc6,500

4. Richfield Car Rentals (Services during Aduana Stars CAF match) – $2,700

5. Kenpong Travel and Tours – GHc26,000

6. Travel Matters LTD – $293,000

7. Clearfreight Shopping Agencies Ltd – GHc152,130.50.

8. Match Commissioners - GHc306,510

9. Referees - GHc1,400,000.

10. Thaddeus Sory (Legal fees for the arbitration of GLO saga) – $40,000