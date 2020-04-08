Samuel Osei Kuffour

Polo has accused the former Black Stars defenders of being behind the Ghana Old Players Association inability to get a voting right during the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

READ MORE: Great Olympics sack 8 players including ex-Black Stars trio for poor performance

He is also upset with a response from Osei Kuffour and Tony Baffour that if they want to get a voting right in the GFA elections, then they should rather join the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), a comment he classifies as a disrespectful one.

He narrated this in an interview with local radio station Asempa FM.

“…recently prior to the GFA elections, we had two slots, the old players (association) had two slots, we are the ones who should vote.

“We were later informed that the Professionals Football Association will be voting instead of us, what is this! he fumed.

Mohammed Polo went ahead to berate the leadership of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana. According to him the old players would never merge with the PFAG if that’s what the likes of Kuffour wants.

He labelled the former Bayern Munich defender as very disrespectful and a joke and questioned their contribution towards Ghana’s successes in football.

“These professionals if they have retired, they should rather join our association

“Now they have taken our slots and say we should join them, our foot!!!

“These kids, they are jokes!!!

They don’t respect, we served Ghana here… what have they done apart from their clubs abroad. What did they win with the national team, he quizzed angrily.

“And they say we should join them. Sammy Kuffour has disappointed me, you must respect your seniors!

Who is Tony Baffoe, what has he done for Ghana, he is the cause of everything, he set up that PFAG.

“He was born in Germany and he wants to tell us what to do? he should not disrespect us.

“I’m saying this, what Kuffour did is utter disrespect and if Tony is behind this, both of them have (disrespected us).

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is an accredited body by FIFPro, the worldwide representative of all professional players and is a member of the African division.

The PFAG was founded in May 2009 and officially launched on 21 May 2010.