Hearts of Oak will host Legon Cities on the back of back-to-back defeats against Gt. Olympics and Medeama, while Legon Cities seem to have rediscovered their form, having remained unbeaten in their last three games.

Current form

Hearts of Oak

The Phobians are lying 11th on the league log with 16 points.

Hearts have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 4.

The Accra giants are without a win in their last three league games (D1, L2)

Hearts of Oak’s leading top scorer is Victor Aidoo with four goals

Legon Cities

The Legon boys are unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1)

Legon Cities will be counting on the form of David Cudjoe and Jonah Attuquaye who have bagged two goals each.

Legon Cities are lying 14th on the league log with 13 points.

They have won three, drawn four and lost five in 12 games.

Coach Bashir Hayford has changed the fortunes of the Royals, having guided them to move from the bottom of the league table.

Head to head

Legon Cities formerly Wa Al Stars have dominated their Hearts of Oak in their league encounters which date back to the 2007-2008 season.

In the 20 encounter Legon Cities have won 10, drawn 4 and lost 6 games against the Phobians.

Summary of the head to head

Total = 20

Hearts of Oak =6

Legon Cities = 10

Draws = 4

Hearts of Oak home grounds

Total = 10

Hearts of Oak =5

Legon Cities = 4

Draws = 1

N/B: The head to head doesn’t include the encounter between them in 2018 because the season was truncated.

They did not meet in the 2019-2020 season.

2007/08

[Mar 12]

[Mar 19]

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Legon Cities

Round 17

[May 4]

Legon Cities 1-0 Hearts of Oak

2008/09

Round 5

[Jan 4]

Legon Cities 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Round 26

[Jun 28]

[Jun 29]

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Legon Cities

2009/10

Round 8 [Nov 29]

Legon Cities 2-0 Hearts of Oak

[Frank Nortey Sowah 18, Nathaniel Asamoah 75]

Round 23 [Mar 21]

Hearts of Oak 1-2 Legon Cities

[Samuel Affum 80; Ben Acheampong 63, 90]

2010/2011

Round 8 [Oct 24]

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Legon Cities

Round 23 [Apr 10]

Legon Cities 1-0 Hearts of Oak

2011/2012

Week 8

27-Nov-11

Legon Cities 0 - 1 Hearts of Oak

Week 23

Sunday, 8 April 2012

Accra: Hearts of Oak 3 Legon Cities 0

2012-2013

24/10/12

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-2 Legon Cities

19/05/13

Legon Cities 0-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

2013-2014

15/12/13

Legon Cities 3-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

05/02/14

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-3 Legon Cities

2015

12/04/15

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 Legon Cities

17/06/15

Legon Cities 2-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

2016

03/04/16

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-3 Legon Cities

17/08/16

Legon Cities 1-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2017

26/02/17

Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 Legon Cities

04/10/17

Legon Cities 2-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2018

11/04/18

Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 Legon Cities