Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium

Fans and players broke down in tears as flames were visible from the stadium concourse.

play A huge inferno erupted after the helicopter crashed just outside Leicester City's King Power stadium following their 1-1 draw with West Ham

A helicopter owned by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has burst into flames after it crashed outside the King Power stadium this evening.

play Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha waves to fans after a Premier League clash between Leicester City and Southampton in April 2016. It is believed he was at the game tonight but it is unclear whether he was on board the helicopter

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Eyewitness said that the helicopter took off as normal from the centre circle and was hovering over the south east corner of the ground before spluttering and spiralling to ground, near Filbert Way and bursting into flames.

play Emergency services are at the scene following the incident and an area surrounding the ground has been closed off

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter and his entourage leaving the King Power by helicopter has become a familar sight as he frequently takes off from the centre circle of Leicester's ground.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is believed to be the only family member who attended the 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

play The Leicester City owners helicopter lands on the pitch after the match Leicester City v FC Porto in September 2016. The two-year old Augusta Westland AW-169 costs £2million when new

 

Tim Acott, Leicester season ticket holder of 40 years, said: ‘It just came out of the stadium already spinning then down to the ground.

'Just in a spiral. It hit the ground with a big bang then burst into flames. It’s over on the other side of the car park, I don’t think there were people there. I’m shaking like anything.’ 

