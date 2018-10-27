Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadium

news

A helicopter owned by Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has burst into flames after it crashed outside the King Power stadium this evening.

Fans and players broke down in tears as flames were visible from the stadium concourse.

It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Eyewitness said that the helicopter took off as normal from the centre circle and was hovering over the south east corner of the ground before spluttering and spiralling to ground, near Filbert Way and bursting into flames.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter and his entourage leaving the King Power by helicopter has become a familar sight as he frequently takes off from the centre circle of Leicester's ground.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is believed to be the only family member who attended the 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Tim Acott, Leicester season ticket holder of 40 years, said: ‘It just came out of the stadium already spinning then down to the ground.

'Just in a spiral. It hit the ground with a big bang then burst into flames. It’s over on the other side of the car park, I don’t think there were people there. I’m shaking like anything.’