Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract


Football Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel signed a new contract on Friday that will keep him with the former Premier League champions until 2023.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new deal with Leicester play

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new deal with Leicester

(AFP)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel signed a new contract on Friday that will keep him with the former Premier League champions until 2023.

Schmeichel was instrumental in Leicester winning the English title two years ago and has maintained that fine form through to this year's World Cup.

The Denmark international, the son of former Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel, admitted he was relieved to have his long-term future sorted out.

"I'm very happy to be here for many more years. I've spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we'll have some more," he told Leicester's official website.

"I've felt at home at this club from day one, so I'd like to thank the fans for the support they've given me and also the owners who've played a huge part in my career.

"I want to bring more success to this club as I've loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese UEFA Men's Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese
UEFA Europa League: Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points UEFA Europa League Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points
UEFA Europa League: Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season UEFA Europa League Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season
Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
8 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

UEFA has welcomed prospect of a joint World Cup bid from the United Kingdom
Football Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief
Raring to go: Steven Gerrard will get his first experience of the Old Firm derby on Sunday
Football Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience
Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric
Nuri Sahin (R) signed for Werder Bremen on Friday after becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities at Borussia Dortmund under new head coach Lucien Favre.
Football Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen