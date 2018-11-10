Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Leicester pay emotional tribute to Vichai, Newcastle boost survival bid

Leicester paid an emotional tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before their goalless draw against Burnley, while Newcastle boosted their bid to avoid Premier League relegation with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

  • Published:
Leicester paid tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match against Burnley play

Leicester paid tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match against Burnley

(AFP)

Leicester paid an emotional tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before their goalless draw against Burnley, while Newcastle boosted their bid to avoid Premier League relegation with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on October 27.

Ahead of their first home game since the tragic accident, around 10,000 Leicester fans were joined by Foxes players including Harry Maguire and James Maddison on a march towards the King Power in remembrance of Vichai.

Under Vichai's ownership, Leicester won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders.

On Friday, Leicester announced plans to erect a statue of Vichai at the stadium and the club honoured the charismatic owner with a poignant tribute video and a two-minute silence prior to kick-off.

Vichai's son Aiyawatt laid a wreath and tears flowed around the King Power as fans held up scarves with the slogan 'Forever in our hearts'.

There was also applause in the 60th minute to mark Vichai's age when he died.

Leicester, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in their first game following Vichai's death, had flown many of their squad to Thailand for part of the owner's funeral.

Claude Puel's side shrugged off any fatigue with a dominant display against Burnley, but they couldn't find what would have been a fitting winner.

At St James' Park, Newcastle sealed a second successive league win for the first time in nine months.

Salomon Rondon scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle when the on-loan West Brom striker netted from close range in the seventh minute.

Bournemouth lost Adam Smith to a serious knee injury that left the defender needing oxygen during eight minutes of treatment before he was carried off.

Rondon doubled Newcastle's advantage five minutes before half-time, heading in from Kenedy's cross.

Jefferson Lerma reduced the deficit with his first goal for Bournemouth in first half stoppage-time, but Newcastle held on to move away from the relegation zone.

Under fire

Huddersfield remain in the bottom three after West Ham salvaged a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side went ahead in the sixth minute when Alex Pritchard drove his shot past West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson levelled for West Ham with his third goal in his last two games in the 74th minute.

Southampton have gone eight league games without a win after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Mark Hughes' team, thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City last weekend, took the lead in the 20th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini struck for his first goal of the season.

It was Southampton's first league goal in open play for 615 minutes.

Referee Simon Hooper was under fire when Southampton's Charlie Austin had a second-half goal controversially ruled out for offside against Maya Yoshida, who was stood near the ball but did not touch it.

Watford's Jose Holebas added to Southampton's frustration with an 82nd-minute equaliser that took a big deflection off Southampton's Cedric Soares.

Sol Bamba's last-gasp goal gave struggling Cardiff a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton.

Neil Warnock's side marked their manager's 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when he headed home from Solly March's free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff's 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

In the last minute, Bamba's acrobatic volley rattled the post and the Ivory Coast defender followed up to slam in the rebound despite Brighton's appeals for offside in the build-up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa Football Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa
Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly
Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win
Football: Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash Football Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
Football: Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final Football Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final
Football: 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind Football 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking pole position
Football Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position
Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season
Football Pochettino pleads for patience with 'stunning' new stadium
Memphis Depay carried Lyon to victory over Guingamp
Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Argentinian defender Juan Foyth (second right) celebrates his winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0
Football Lloris 'one of the best' for Pochettino as Spurs grind out another win
X
Advertisement