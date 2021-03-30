RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Leipzig wary of Bayern - with or without Lewandowski

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

RB Leipzig say they will not take Bayern Munich lightly in Saturday's Bundesliga showdown despite the knee injury that threatens to sideline top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski (L) limped off with a knee injury during Poland's 3-0 win over Andorria on Sunday in a World Cup qualifier

Photo: AFP

"Bayern will have a strong team on the pitch - even without Lewandowski," Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche told daily Bild.

"Basically, you don't wish an injury on anyone, but it is already the case that we are concentrating on our own performance."

Munich's top-scorer is doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga clash at second-placed Leipzig with leaders Bayern four points clear in the table.

Lewandowski also faces a race to be fit for Bayern's Champions League quarter-final, first-leg at home to Paris Saint Germain on April 7.

After scoring twice, he limped off during the second-half of Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday and then flew back to Munich for treatment.

According to the Polish FA, Lewandowksi is expected to be out for "five to ten days".

He is also out of Poland's qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday.

Without Lewandowski, Bayern's reserve striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Germany winger Serge Gnabry would be options up front against Leipzig.

The Poland striker has netted 35 goals in 25 league games this season to leave him close to Gerd Mueller's record of 40 in a single Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski, voted FIFA best male player of 2020, has hit a total of 42 games in 36 games this season for Bayern.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

