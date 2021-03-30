Leipzig wary of Bayern - with or without Lewandowski

After scoring twice, he limped off during the second-half of Poland's 3-0 win over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday and then flew back to Munich for treatment.

According to the Polish FA, Lewandowksi is expected to be out for "five to ten days".

He is also out of Poland's qualifier against England at Wembley on Wednesday.

Without Lewandowski, Bayern's reserve striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Germany winger Serge Gnabry would be options up front against Leipzig.

The Poland striker has netted 35 goals in 25 league games this season to leave him close to Gerd Mueller's record of 40 in a single Bundesliga season.