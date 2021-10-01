RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal

On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
On target: Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo (centre) celebrates his second goal Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

Lens cut Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points on Friday with a 2-0 win over Reims although their fans were forced to stay away.

Recommended articles

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, scored both Lens goals as the team moved to 18 points.

PSG lead with 24 points from eight games and have a game in hand.

Lens were playing their second home match at Stade Bollaert behind closed doors following crowd trouble last month in the local derby with Lille.

Kalimuendo, just 19, opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after a red card handed to Reims teenage winger Hugo Ekitike for dangerous play.

Kalimuendo added his second in the 52nd minute as Lens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Strasbourg in their last, crowdless, home game.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header