Kurt E.S Okraku beats off competition from George Afriyie and four other candidates to win the GFA presidential election on Friday in an elective congress at the Physician and Surgeon Council in Accra.

People from all walks of life have congratulated Kurt E.S Okraku on his election to assume the seat of the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

And Asamoah who was the skipper of the flagship product of the GFA, which is the Black Stars has joined the tall list to wish Okraku and the newly constituted Executive Committee.

“Congratulations to GFA President Kurt Okraku and the newly constituted executive council…very solid and exciting names in there….Let’s get Ghana football working again,” Gyan tweeted.

Ghana football has been a standstill since the Anas expose’ which unravelled corrupt practices in football in the West African country.

The then President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyatakyi who was at the centre of the scandal resigned from all his positions as a football administrator from the GFA to FIFA.

FIFA set up a Normalisation Committee with Dr. Kofi Amoah as president to revive Ghana football and usher in a new football administration.

The job of the Normalisation Committee was completed on Friday with the election of Kurt Okraku as the President of the GFA.