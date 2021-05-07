Lewandowski 'focused' on breaking Gerd Mueller's goal record

Bayern can be confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Lewandowski is looking to add to his phenomenal tally of 36 goals from the 26 league games he has played in this term.

He has three matches left to break Mueller's all-time league record of 40 goals netted in 1971/72.

"He (Lewandowski) is fully concentrated and focused on the record, but he also knows the way we tick," Flick said Friday.

"When we play good football, then he profits the most, because he has enormous qualities. We are talking about a world-class footballer, he is very consistent and is always good for 30 goals and assists.

"He has three games left and then we'll see what happens at the end," Flick added with mid-table sides Freiburg and Augbsurg to follow after Gladbach on Saturday.

Many had thought Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record was near impossible to beat, but Lewandowski came close by scoring 34 goals in 31 league games last season.