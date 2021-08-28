RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Leverkusen early Bundesliga leaders after own-goal chaos in Augsburg

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick for Bayern Munich on Saturday

Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz scored at Augsburg on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER
Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz scored at Augsburg on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, with the Poland striker passing the milestone of 300 goals for the defending Bundesliga champions.

Recommended articles

Bayern took an early lead through Thomas Mueller before Lewandowski struck either side of a Jamal Musiala goal.

Having scored a record 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski has already netted five times in three league matches this term.

The rout saw Bayern move into second in the table, level on seven points but behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who swept Augsburg aside 4-1 thanks to two early own goals, on goal difference.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF