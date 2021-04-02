Lewandowski injury 'worst timing' for Bayern before Leipzig clash

Elsewhere, third-placed Wolfsburg host relegation-threatened Cologne, while Union Berlin look to boost their European hopes in the capital-city derby against struggling rivals Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

One to watch: Erling Braut Haaland

Haaland has scored 21 goals in as many league games this season, but is showing signs of frustration with his Dortmund team-mates.

He stormed off, clearly angry with another poor team performance, after his second goal rescued a 2-2 draw at Cologne 10 days ago.

According to media reports, the 20-year-old's father Alf-Inge Haaland and agent Mino Raiola met with Barcelona representatives on Thursday.

Man City and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Haaland, who is under contract at Dortmund until 2024.

Key stats

3 - Three consecutive starts, all for Norway, without a goal for Haaland -- the longest such run of his career.

6 - Games unbeaten for Bayern against Leipzig, albeit with four draws.

61 - Years since Champions League-chasing Frankfurt last played in Europe's premier competition.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04, VfL Wolfsburg v Cologne, Mainz 05 v Arminia Bielefeld, Augsburg v Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (1630) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Freiburg (1830)

Sunday

VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen, Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (1600)