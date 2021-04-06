Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.

On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.