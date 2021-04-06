RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry (R) is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg, with a sore throat

POOL

"Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Gnabry's illness leaves Bayern set to take on PSG without two key forwards.

Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, misses both legs with a knee injury after scoring 42 goals for Bayern this season including five in the Champions League.

Flick said midfielder Marc Roca will also miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury on Sunday in training.

PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.

On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

ryj/nr

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria