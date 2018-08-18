Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lewandowski saves Bayern from humiliation in village team's 'game of the century'


Football Lewandowski saves Bayern from humiliation in village team's 'game of the century'

Mighty Bayern Munich needed a late Robert Lewandowski goal on Saturday to secure a 1-0 German Cup win over Drochtersen/Assel, a fourth division village side who had described the occasion as their "game of the century".

  • Published:
Franck Ribery was one of the Bayern Munich stars on show at fourth division Drochtersen/Assel play

Franck Ribery was one of the Bayern Munich stars on show at fourth division Drochtersen/Assel

(dpa/AFP)

Mighty Bayern Munich needed a late Robert Lewandowski goal on Saturday to secure a 1-0 German Cup win over Drochtersen/Assel, a fourth division village side who had described the occasion as their "game of the century".

In the shock of the day, holders Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat Bayern 3-1 in last season's final, crashed out in the first round with a 2-1 defeat at fourth-division Ulm.

Drochtersen/Assel, captained by a car salesman and featuring a tax advisor and a stonemason, welcomed Bayern to their village of just 11,500 people, north-west of Hamburg.

"It was an unbelievable match for us. It's not a defeat -- we never thought we'd only lose 1-0," said Drochtersen coach Lars Uder.

"It is a huge compliment to the team," he added as pre-game fears his team would be crushed proved unfounded.

For the superstars of Bayern, it must have felt like another world as the Bundesliga champions toiled for 81 minutes until Lewandowski struck.

"It was a tough game, which can happen in the cup," said Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac.

"We didn't actually want that and knew what to expect. We acted too slowly, but the bottom line is that we are through."

A roar went up from the sell-out crowd of just 7,800 each time a home player got the better of a Bayern star.

There were plenty of them on show as Kovac started with 11 internationals and an attack boasting Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Thomas Mueller and Lewandowski.

Yet Drochtersen created the best chance of the first-half at their tiny Kehdinger Stadium when playmaker Florian Nagel tested Bayern's Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on 33 minutes.

A frustrated Robben picked up a booking on 42 minutes for a clumsy foul.

Bayern Munich scorer Robert Lewandowski vies for the ball with Drochtersen's Alexander Rogowski play

Bayern Munich scorer Robert Lewandowski vies for the ball with Drochtersen's Alexander Rogowski

(dpa/AFP)

Kovac injected some pace for the second half with Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and France winger Kingsley Coman replacing Mats Hummels and Robben respectively.

Thiago Alcantara smashed the ball against the bar with Bayern's best chance which took 56 minutes to produce.

The game was held up for five minutes as the pitch was cleared of toilet rolls and beach balls, thrown by Bayern fans, who made the 800-kilometre (497-mile) trip.

Mueller finally had the ball in the net on 78 minutes, but the linesman spotted Ribery was offside.

Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock by tapping Goretzka's shot into the net on 81 minutes to avoid the indignity of extra-time for Bayern.

Brazil striker Joelinton hit a hat-trick for Hoffenheim, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time this season, in their 6-1 romp at third division Kaiserslautern.

Davy Klaassen, newly signed from Everton, earned a penalty, which captain Max Kruse converted, on his competitive debut for Werder Bremen in their 6-1 victory at fourth tier side Wormatia Worms.

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is set to make his full Borussia Dortmund debut at second-division Greuther Fuerth on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner