Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 win vs Inter

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Former Bundesliga tormentor-in-chief Robert Lewandowski has officially become an FC Barcelona player and watched his new team put on a show in pre-season on Tuesday.

Barcelona star Lewandowski sends a message to Culers.
Barcelona star Lewandowski sends a message to Culers.

Robert Lewandowski sent a message to his new fans at FC Barcelona after he was officially unveiled by the La Liga giants on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski is the latest arrival three days after Barcelona reached an agreement with German champions, Bayern Munich.

Both clubs agreed on a €50 million deal that has seen the 33-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026.

Following the official announcement and unveiling, the Polish international sent a message to his newest fans in Barcelona, with an interesting question at the end.

Broke Barca agree €50m for Lewandowski; Chelsea confirm KOUL £34m deal

Watch latest signing Raphinha inspire Barcelona to a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami on pre-season

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

“Hi Culers, I am very excited to wear this [Barcelona] jersey,” Lewandowski said. “I hope it’s looking good?” he added.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski was part of the Barcelona squad which arrived in the United States of America to step up their preparations for the 2022/2023 season.

He was spotted with his new teammates as they stepped out of the team bus ahead of their first pre-season game against Inter Miami.

However, he was not included in the matchday but watched his new club put on a show in the six-goal thriller.

Raphinha set to become Barcelona's 7th most expensive signing of all time

A rampant Barcelona defeated their host Inter 6-0 with all the goals coming from six different players.

African star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the floodgates before summer signing, Raphinha, who also helped himself to two assists on the night, doubled the lead.

Ansu Fati added a third goal to make it 3-0 at the break before three more goals in the second half from the youngster, Gavi, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembele wrapped up the win.

Raphinha was the star of the match after he scored one and assisted two goals.
Raphinha was the star of the match after he scored one and assisted two goals. Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona is in Las Vegas on Thursday to take on rivals, Real Madrid, when Lewandowski could make his debut.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Barcelona star Lewandowski sends a message to Culers.

    Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski

    Barcelona slap €500m as buyout clause on 33-year-old Lewandowski

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket