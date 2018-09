news

Liberty Professionals star winger Emmanuel Amoh Attipoe has joined Spanish Segunda outfit Extremadura UD.

The 18-year-old winger caught the attention of the Spanish side after his impressive performances from last season and has joined on an initial one-year loan.

Attipoe played in all of Liberty Professionals games, contributing three assists before the league was halted.

The winger has already began training with Extremadura's U-19 side.