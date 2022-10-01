RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Out of this world' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe lift PSG to win over Nice

David Ben

PSG continued their unbeaten streak with another win on Saturday night in Ligue 1 as Lionel Messi's sublime freekick triggered wild reactions on social media.

PSG defeated Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday night
Paris St Germain played hosts to OGC Nice in Ligue 1 at the Parc de Princes on Saturday night, October 1, 2022.

The defending champions have been in superb form all season, dropping points just once in their opening eight matches.

Christophe Galtier was facing his former side for the first time since his arrival as new head coach of the Parisians this summer.

The visitors largely controlled proceedings in the first half boasting the lion's share of possession and their dominance soon paid off after Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the hosts.

The 35-year-old Argentine who has been in electric form since the start of the campaigns scored a beauty of a freekick in the 29th minute giving Kasper Schmeichel no chance with his fourth goal in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for PSG with a beautiful free kick in the first half
Messi's goal proved to be the difference between both sides at the break.

However, the visitors roared back into the game in the second half after Nice striker Gaetan Laborde found the back of the net just three minutes after the restart to level matters for Lucien Favre's men.

Gaetan Laborde scored for Nice against PSG in the second half
But PSG's array of options in attack eventually came good once more after second half substitute Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to give the hosts the lead once more.

Mbappe's goal proved to be the winner as the defending champions extended their unbeaten run to nine games in Ligue 1 this season as it finished 2-1 in favour of Paris St Germain.

Following the result on Saturday night, here's how fans have reacted on social media.`

