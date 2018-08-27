Pulse.com.gh logo
Ligue 1 striker arrested after high-speed late-night chase


Football Ligue 1 striker arrested after high-speed late-night chase

French footballer Andy Delort was arrested during Sunday night following a high-speed car chase on the Mediterranean coast, a source close to the case said on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Striker Andy Delort made his debut for Montpellier against Dijon at the start of the season. play

Striker Andy Delort made his debut for Montpellier against Dijon at the start of the season.

(AFP/File)

French footballer Andy Delort was arrested during Sunday night following a high-speed car chase on the Mediterranean coast, a source close to the case said on Monday.

Delort, a former France under-20 international who, at 26, has played for nine clubs in France, England and Mexico, is on loan from Toulouse to Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier, not far from his home town of Sete.

He was in his 4X4 which was being driven, very fast, by a friend, the source told Midi-Libre newspaper.

When police signalled that the car should stop, the driver refused and instead accelerated. A chase ensued between Adge and Marseillan, just south of Sete.

When the driver was finally persuaded to stop, police found that he was drunk and did not have a driving licence.

Midi-Libre reported that Delort told police: "I don't give a damn. I make 150,000 euros a month."

Delort has started all three of Montpellier's games this season, including Saturday's win at Amiens, without scoring

