Ligue 1 Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Lyon dropped points in midweek after they were outclassed by Lorient FC and they face a tricky test this weekend when they face unpredictable AS Monaco this Sunday.

The two biggest matches in France this weekend sees Marseille and Lille lock horns at the Orange Velodrome on Saturday night before Lyon travel to play Monaco, less than 24 hours later.

Meanwhile defending champions Paris St Germain open Saturday's fixtures as they welcome Brest earlier in the evening.

Here are some selected fixtures you can bet on this weekend:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Stade Brestois 29

PSG welcome Brest to the Parc de Princes on Saturday evening, September 10, 2022.

Christophe Galtier has come up against Michel der Zakarian 15 times winning 9 times with the latter picking up 2 wins while drawing 4 times.

Team News (PSG)

Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz are both in contention to make their full debuts for PSG.

Pablo Sarabia could make an appearance as a substitute later in the game.

Rafinha and Mauro Icardi have both left the club with latter joining Turkish side Galatasaray on loan.

Other than that, Christophe Galtier should have a fully-fit squad for the match on Saturday.

Team News (Brest)

Michel der Zakarian is unlikely to rotate his side for the clash at the Parc de Princes.

Hianga'a M'Bock left the club to join Caen.

Hugo Magnetti and Hari Belkebla will start as the two-man midfield.

Mathias Pereira Lage could also be an option on either flank.

Prediction, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head PSG have won Brest 12 times out of their 13 meetings, drawing only once.

PSG have won their last 11 matches against Brest in all competitions.

PSG have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 8 matches against Brest in all competitions.

PSG are undefeated in their last 24 home matches in Ligue 1.

PSG have scored at least 3 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches in Ligue 1.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of PSG's last 10 games in Ligue 1.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Brest's last 7 away games in Ligue 1.

PSG have scored at least 2 goals in their last 9 matches against Brest in all competitions.

Brest are no pushovers, given their ability on the counter, so it's likely Christophe Galtier will rotate here ahead of another Champions League fixture.

Regardless, PSG simply have too much for Brest to handle especially at home.

As things stand, there's no way Brest gets a favourable result here in any scenario and that's why the Parisians remain favourites to win this fixture.

However, betting on Over 2.5 goals in this match is most likely the most common pick with the Odds valued at 1.19 on BetKing.

But we fancy PSG to win at Half time and Full time as well with the Odds for Home Win HalfTime/FullTime valued at 1.38 odds on BetKing.

PSG to score both Halves is also a likely outcome to play out with the odds valued at 1.35 on BetKing.

PSG will attack aggressively as expected but since we expect Brest to launch some attacks on the counter as well. The likelihood of corners will surely increase.

The Odd for Over 7.5 corners is valued at 1.27.

Olympique de Marseille vs Lille OSC

Marseille play hosts Lille at the Orange Velodrome on Saturday night, September 10, 2022.

Igor Tudor has come up against Paulo Fonseca once and lost.

Team News (Marseille)

Valentin Rongier will miss out here for an accumulation of bookings in a huge blow to Igor Tudor's midfield.

Veteran defender Chancel Mbemba will likely start here after getting sent off in midweek.

Dimitri Payet was an unused substitute in the loss against Spurs in midweek but should be back in the XI for the crunch clash on Saturday.

Team News (Lille)

Rémy Cabella is fit again, having been integral to the win over his former side Montpellier last weekend.

Deadline day signings André Gomes and Adam Ounas will also make the bench here.

Prediction, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Marseille have won Lille 9 times in their last 20 meetings with Lille picking up 5 wins and both drawing 6 times.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of Lille's last 10 games in Ligue 1.

Marseille have won 7 of their last 8 home matches in Ligue 1.

Marseille have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 4 matches against Lille in all competitions.

Marseille are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 home matches against Lille in all competitions.

This fixture isn't certainly straightforward. Lille have looked bright in their start to the season, and are probably the strongest team Marseille have faced domestically,

But the return of the in-form duo of Sanchez and Payet should be enough to cause all sorts of problems for the visitors.

Lille don't have an outstanding defensive record having conceded 13 goals in their opening 6 fixtures compared to Marseille who have only conceded three and scored 13 in the process.

Backing Marseille to Win Or Draw is valued at 1.27 odds on BetKing while a much safer option which is backing OM to score is valued at 1.16 on BetKing.

Generally, Over 1.5 goals in the match shouldn't be a surprise with the odds for that outcome valued at 1.25 on BetKing.

AS Monaco vs Olympique Lyon

Monaco and Lyon will lock horns at the Stade Louis II on Sunday night, September 11, 2022.

Team News (Monaco)

Guillermo Maripán is back from suspension and could start if they choose to go with a back three again.

Myron Boadu and Kevin Volland remain injury concerns for the hosts.

Breel Embolo should start here after scoring the winner off the bench on Thursday.

Team News (Lyon)

Sinaly Diomandé could be an option here, either at right-back or at centre-back.

Thiago Mendes had a stinker of a game on Wednesday and is expected to be dropped for either Diomandé or Damien Da Silva.

Peter Bosz may be forced to rotate his squad here after Wednesday's loss to Lorient.

Prediction, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Lyon have won 10 times in the last 20 meetings with Monaco. The Monegasques have picked up 8 wins from those encounters while drawing twice.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Lyon's last 13 games in Ligue 1.

Monaco have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Lyon in all competitions.

There has been Over 1.5 goals in the last 3 matches between Lyon and Monaco.

Lyon have lost just once in their last 6 matches.

Monaco has picked up 3 red cards in their last 5 matches in Ligue 1.

This game has a clear history of bookings and we expect that to continue here on Sunday with Over 3.5 bookings in this match valued at 1.38 odds.

Monaco have not been exceptionally solid defensively this season, although they were able to keep a free-scoring PSG side at bay this season.