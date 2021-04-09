Lille go six points clear in Ligue 1 thanks to Turkish double

Maignan saved a 17th-minute penalty, diving low to turn Aaron Leya Iseka's spot-kick round the post.
This came after John Boye's volley for Metz was goal-bound but stopped on the line by defender Jose Fonte, who raised an arm to protect his face.
After an impressive 3-2 Champions League win at Bayern Munich midweek, Paris Saint-Germain now play Strasbourg on Saturday hoping to keep up their push for a fourth straight title.
Monaco host Dijon and Lyon welcome Angers.
Christophe Galtier's Lille emerged as strong contenders last weekend by stunning PSG in the capital.
Lille were second in Ligue 1 to PSG in 2019 and last season, when the championship was curtailed due to the pandemic, they came fourth.