Lille go six points clear in Ligue 1 thanks to Turkish double

Maignan saved a 17th-minute penalty, diving low to turn Aaron Leya Iseka's spot-kick round the post.

This came after John Boye's volley for Metz was goal-bound but stopped on the line by defender Jose Fonte, who raised an arm to protect his face.

After an impressive 3-2 Champions League win at Bayern Munich midweek, Paris Saint-Germain now play Strasbourg on Saturday hoping to keep up their push for a fourth straight title.

Monaco host Dijon and Lyon welcome Angers.

Christophe Galtier's Lille emerged as strong contenders last weekend by stunning PSG in the capital.