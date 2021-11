Lindstrom strike sinks Freiburg as Frankfurt rally

Lindstrom, 21, struck midway through the first half to send Frankfurt on their way to a much-needed third win of the season and put the brakes on Freiburg's brilliant start to the campaign.

The win sees Frankfurt, who have struggled under new coach Oliver Glasner this season, move five points clear of the bottom three.

Having remained unbeaten for the first 10 games of the campaign, high-flying Freiburg are still in third despite losing both of their last two games.

Frankfurt took the lead on 34 minutes, Lindstrom opening his German league account with a poacher's finish.

After unsettling the Freiburg backline with a darting run into the box, Lindstrom pounced on a loose ball in the area and prodded it into the bottom corner.

Filip Kostic doubled the lead with a flukish free-kick just before half-time, his cross from deep missing everyone in the box and bouncing inside the near post.

Freiburg hit the post and had a penalty appeal waved away in an entertaining second half, but were unable to hold onto their nine-game unbeaten run at home.