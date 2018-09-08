Lineup: Kwadwo Asamoah benched for Kenya duel

news

Black Stars returnee midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been named on the bench in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Kenya will be hosting the Black Stars of Ghana in the match-day two of the 2019 AFCON Qualifier Group F at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Maritzburg United first choice Richard Ofori will be between the stands for the Black Stars and in-form Royal Antwerp right back. Daniel Opare, will operate from the right of defence.

Empoli ace Afriyie Acquah will start as the holding midfielder and his partner will be Ebenezer Ofori of MLS side New York City FC.

Christian Atsu will operate from the left wing and on the opposite side is Edwin Gyasi.

Leading the attack will be Levante star Raphael Dwamena and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

Below is the Ghana starting line up to face Kenya.

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Opare, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey (Captain), Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Thomas Teye Partey and Abdul Majeed Waris