Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lineup: Kwadwo Asamoah benched for Kenya duel


AFCON 2019 Qualifier Kwadwo Asamoah on the bench as Kwesi Appiah names starting line up to face Kenya

Kenya will be hosting the Black Stars of Ghana in the match-day two of the 2019 AFCON Qualifier Group F at the Moi International Sports Centre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Black Stars returnee midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been named on the bench in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Kenya will be hosting the Black Stars of Ghana in the match-day two of the 2019 AFCON Qualifier Group F at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Maritzburg United first choice Richard Ofori will be between the stands for the Black Stars and in-form Royal Antwerp right back. Daniel Opare, will operate from the right of defence.

READ ALSO: Daniel Amartey named Ghana captain to face Kenya in AFCON 2019 Qualifier

Empoli ace Afriyie Acquah will start as the holding midfielder and his partner will be Ebenezer Ofori of MLS side New York City FC.

Christian Atsu will operate from the left wing and on the opposite side is Edwin Gyasi.

Leading the attack will be Levante star Raphael Dwamena and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

Below is the Ghana starting line up to face Kenya.

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Opare, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey (Captain), Afriyie Acquah, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Thomas Teye Partey and Abdul Majeed Waris

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Throwback: Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeat
Black Stars: Daniel Amartey named Ghana captain to face Kenya in AFCON 2019 Qualifier Black Stars Daniel Amartey named Ghana captain to face Kenya in AFCON 2019 Qualifier
Football: Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point Football Confidence lacking, says Mancini as mediocre Italy rescue a point
Football: Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties Football Maradona's new club owned by powerful clan with shady ties
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Black Stars: Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem Black Stars Frank Acheampong ruled out of Kenya clash over eye problem

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute
Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash



Top Articles

1 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount FIFA...bullet
2 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
3 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenyabullet
4 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
5 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for...bullet
10 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

"We made too many mistakes," says Italy's coach Roberto Mancini after a 1-1 draw with Poland in their Champions League opener in Bologna.
Football Jorginho grabs point for Italy in Nations League opener
Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium at Hampden
Football Lukaku, Hazard help Belgium hammer Scotland 4-0
Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring Russia's winner in a 2-1 Nations League victory over Turkey.
Football Dzyuba hits Nations League winner as Russia down Turkey
7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
Super 2 7 arrested Hearts fans granted bail
X
Advertisement