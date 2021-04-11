Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Man Utd eye Spurs revenge

West Ham are one point ahead of fifth placed Chelsea and two in front of Liverpool with seven games left for all three teams.

The Hammers haven't finished in the top four since 1985-86 when they came third.

Qualifying for next season's Champions League via a top four place would be an incredible achievement for Moyes, whose work this season has rehabilitated his reputation after his failures at Manchester United and Sunderland.

Lingard volleyed home from the edge of the area in the 29th minute and he doubled the lead with a tap-in from Bowen's pass in the 44th minute.

Bowen bagged West Ham's third in the 48th minute with a simple finish from Tomas Soucek's pass.