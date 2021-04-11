Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Man Utd eye Spurs revenge

Steve Bruce's side came from behind at Turf Moor to end their seven-game winless run.
Matej Vydra put Burnley ahead from close-range in the 18th minute, but Jacob Murphy equalised in the 57th minute.
Allan Saint-Maximin had set up Murphy's goal after coming off the bench and the French winger grabbed the priceless winner with a superb solo effort in the 64th minute.
Fourth bottom Newcastle are now six points clear of the relegation zone and hold a game in hand on third bottom Fulham.
Burnley are seven points above the bottom three, but aren't certain of survival after just one win from their last eight matches.
Later, Manchester United will try to make amends for their embarrassing 6-1 home defeat against Tottenham in October.